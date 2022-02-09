Dietitian suggests gut-healthy Super Bowl snacks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Research has linked our gut health to the overall mood, weight, and health. Kristen Joyce spoke with a registered dietitian, Tara Karr, who shares some gut-healthy food positions for Super Bowl Sunday.

Here are some healthy fiber options:

  • Swap out those chips or plain crackers for whole wheat crackers with your dip.
  • Instead of queso, make it a yogurt-based dip.
  • Forget the candies out on the table, offer up some almonds instead

Overall, think of more plant-based alternatives such as fruit and vegetables.

