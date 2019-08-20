Die Antwoord dropped from Life is Beautiful after alleged homophobic attack

Yolandi Vi$$er, left, and Ninja from Die Antwoord perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago’s Grant Park on Friday, Aug. 3, 2012. (Photo by Sitthixay Ditthavong/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — South African rap group Die Antwoord has been pulled from Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful Music Festival after an alleged homophobic attack on Hercules and Love Affair.

This comes after a video surfaced on YouTube of a 2012 altercation between members Ninja and Yolandi Visser and Hercules and Love Affair’s Andy Butler. The footage, shot by Anwoord’s former cameraman Ben Crossman, allegedly shows Ninja and Yolandi directing homophobic slurs at Butler, who is gay.

Die Antwoord responded to these claims on Facebook, stating, “… Ben has cleverly edited this video clip to make it seem like me and Yo-landi committed a hate crime towards a person because they are gay. However, Ben beat up the guy from Hercules himself while filming this same video clip.” To read the full statement, click here.

Crossman denied the claims to EDM.com, directing the public to Edwin of Edwins Generation on YouTube and Way Kyk Jyfounder Griffin, who allegedly have the unedited clips.

While Life is Beautiful has not released an official statement regarding the removal of Die Antwoord from the lineup, the group no longer appears on the 2019 lineup page.