Time-Lapse Video: Pink supermoon over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The biggest and brightest supermoon of the year made for a beautiful sight over the Las Vegas valley Tuesday night. The time-lapse video was done by Denny Morales.

8 News Now viewer John Solvie captured this image.

Photo credit: John Solvie

The supermoon, also know as the pink moon, happens when the moon is at its closest to Earth. It’s called the pink moon because certain pink flowers bloom at the same time the supermoon happens.

There’s a string of supermoons this spring. So if you miss the upcoming lunar show, catch the next one May 7.