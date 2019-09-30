Did you leave something at the 1 October memorials?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Museum is reaching out to those who left behind items at memorials following the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The museum wants to help you tell your story. They’re interested in knowing why you left whatever it was at the memorial. The October 1 collection at the museum is made of tens of thousands of items. Each item will be cataloged as museum staff and volunteers process them.

If you did leave behind an item, there’s a form the museum wants you to fill out. You can click here to get to that form.