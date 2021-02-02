DICK’S Sporting Goods hiring for new Las Vegas store in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — DICK’S Sporting Goods is now hiring for its new store opening soon in Summerlin.

DICK’S is looking for applicants who are passionate about sports to join the team at the upcoming Crossroads Commons location, at 8825 W Charleston Blvd.

The retailer says it expects to hire approximately 5 full-time, 35 part-time, and 25 temporary positions for the new store.

It is expected to open in March 2021 and will feature athletic and outdoor apparel, footwear, the latest gear for team sports including football and baseball and equipment for golf and fitness.

