Diamond Resorts offers free rooms to COVID-19 medical workers, first responders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “At Diamond Resorts the first thing we say to our members, owners and guests arriving at our properties is “welcome home,” was the message written on the company’s website as Diamond Resorts announced it is offering free rooms to COVID-19 medical healthcare workers and first responders.

According to Diamond Resorts, it’s all a part of a new global initiative to help provide those responding to the COVID-19 pandemic with safe, comfortable and convenient places to rest while they carry out their critical work.

In a statement on the company’s website Diamond Resorts:

“All of our open Diamond-managed properties around the world will be offering complimentary accommodations to medical personnel and first responders. Like many, we have been looking for ways to help. We realized we are in a unique position to provide accommodations that are particularly well-suited for social distancing. Our suites are larger than typical hotel rooms and the majority include full, in-suite kitchens with refrigerators, ovens and stoves, plus full bathrooms and laundry facilities.”

Reservations can be made by calling 1-800-438-2929 or by emailing Groups@diamondresorts.com.