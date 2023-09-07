LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada’s largest celebration of the Day of the Dead is returning to Springs Preserve this fall.

According to a release, the Día de Muertos Festival will be from Nov. 3 through 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

A limited number of tickets for each day of the festival are available on the Springs Preserve website. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $9 for kids aged 3 to 17, with children 2 and under will get in for free.

Discounts will be available for Springs Preserve members. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.

The Springs Preserve Día de Muertos Festival celebrates and honors the memory of loved ones who have passed.

The 2023 event will feature activities for all ages including live theater and dance performances, music and mariachi, entertaining games, arts and crafts, food vendors, and more.

A highlight of the event is the display of altars created by local artists, residents, and community groups to celebrate the lives of their loved ones. Event attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite altars and the “People’s Choice” winner will be announced at the end of the festival.