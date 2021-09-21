Dia de Muertos attendance limited, tickets only in advance of Nov. 5-7 event at Springs Preserve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The popular Dia de Muertos celebration at the Springs Preserve will be held completely outdoors this year, and tickets will only be available in advance of the Nov. 5-7 event.

Known for colorful costumes and displays, the event celebrates a centuries-old tradition rooted in Latin American cultures. The 3,000-year-old Hispanic celebration honors loved ones with joy and tradition, featuring music and dance.

Tickets are available through the Springs Preserve’s website. The event runs from 5-9 p.m. and reservations are required. Ticket prices for non-members are $12 for adults and $8 for children ages 3-17. Tickets a discounted by $1 for value members. Donor members receive free admission. Free for children ages 2 and younger. All attendees must be ticketed for the event.

This family-friendly event blends rich customs with exciting activities such as live theater and dance performances, altars, mariachis, sugar skull decorating and an art exhibition.

One of the highlights of the family-friendly celebration is the altars created to honor deceased relatives. The altars are decorated with photographs, burning candles and incense, and display favorite foods of their loved ones. Poems with fun phrases and some that make fun of death are recited to lighten the mood.

Face coverings are strongly recommended. Costume masks that cover the entire face are prohibited for adults 18+.