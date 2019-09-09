Día de los Muertos 2019 celebrations announced

Day of the Dead celebrations for 2019 are announced.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead festivities around the valley are starting to come in.

The Clark County Parks and Recreation announced Monday their 19th Annual Life in Death Festival: The Day of the Dead in Las Vegas from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1 and 2 at Winchester Cultural Center and Park, 3130 S. McLeod Drive, just north of Desert Inn Road.

Winchester Community Center’s Life in Death Festival 2018

Admission is free but be sure to bring money for the traditional food and craft vendors. Parking is limited, so carpooling is highly recommended.

This is the 19th year of honoring the dead and mocking death with the festival’s patron, Elizadeath, in the guise of a Las Vegas showgirl.

In the Mexican tradition, families and other groups build beautiful ofrendas (altars), glowing with candlelight, that are covered with the food, drink and other objects loved by the deceased while alive in order to lure them back for a visit.

The Dia de los Muertos altar was on Display at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico. This altar is dedicated as reverence to Our Lady of Guadalupe and remembrance of deceased love ones.

The ofrendas are elaborate works of art—beautiful, detailed and sometimes huge. They will be displayed outdoors in Winchester Park. Judges will award prizes of $500 to the creators of the three best ofrendas. Meanwhile, dance, music and humorous poetry remind us that death helps define life, and should not be feared.

Dia de los Muertos Festival last year at Winchester Park in Las Vegas

Performances on stage each day will feature Mexican dance troupes and readings of “calaveras,” or “skulls,” which are poems, usually humorous, written “in memory” of people who are still alive. They treat the menace of death with good-natured humor and offer a chance to poke fun at prominent people.

Dancing ‘calaveras’ at last year’s Clark County Parks & Recreation celebrations at Winchester Park.

Judges will award calavera prizes of $100, $125 and $150.

The Day of the Dead art exhibit will take place in the Winchester Cultural Center gallery from Tuesday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Nov. 11.

Artist competition at the Winchester Cultural Center last year.

All participating artists including the “Best of Show” artists will be recognized on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. during the festival with written certificates of participation.

For more information on Winchester Cultural Center’s Life in Death Festival you may call 702-455-7340 or visit the Clark County Parks & Recreation page here.