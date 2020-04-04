DHHS: Number of Nevada COVID-19 cases grow, 43 deaths reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nevada increased by more than 200 in the past 24 hours, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state is now above 1,700. The number of deaths remain the same as reported Friday, with a total of 43 in the state.

The health district is reporting 39 deaths in Southern Nevada and 1,279 active COVID-19 cases. The number of coronavirus cases increased by 154 in the past 25 hours.

The majority of the state’s COVID-19 cases and deaths are in Southern Nevada.

CASES AROUND NEVADA (last updated on Friday, April 3)

WASHOE COUNTY: A surge of 45 new cases has brought Washoe County’s total up to 229. There have been 4 deaths to date — the only county besides Clark County to report a death. Officials report 26 people have recovered.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY: Two new cases reported on Friday have the county at 9 COVID-19 cases. Officials say 97 people have been tested, and 16 test results are still pending.

NYE COUNTY: One new case has been reported in Pahrump. The county’s total number of COVID-19 positive tests now stands at 7, and about 275 people have been tested.

DOUGLAS COUNTY: A woman in her 60s is self-isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19. Douglas County is now reporting 7 positive tests.