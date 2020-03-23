DHHS: Nevada reports 4 deaths and 55 new positive coronavirus cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– According to Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Dashboard, there are now 245 reported positive cases of coronavirus in the state and 4 deaths.

I was saddened to learn that 2 individuals who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, bringing Nevada’s total to 4. My thoughts are with their family and friends. Each death caused by this virus is terrible, and we must continue to do all we can to mitigate and fight COVID-19. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 23, 2020

Southern Nevada Health District, is reporting 151 cases in Clark County alone. The number reflects 55 new cases in the entire state since 8 News Now last reported on Sunday. The two new deaths include a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s both with underlying medical conditions.

The dashboard can be found on the main page of the Nevada Health Response website along with updates and information on Nevada’s response to COVID-19.