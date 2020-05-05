DHHS: More than 2K tests conducted in Nevada in the last 24 hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 2,000 tests have been conducted in Nevada in the last 24 hours, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

More than 59,000 tests have been conducted throughout the state. That is more than 2,000 tests performed from the number previously reported on Monday.

DHHS is now reporting 5,594 COVID-19 cases in Nevada, up 103 cases from Sunday.

The total number of deaths in Nevada is 267, after the state added one more death Tuesday morning.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Clark County increased by 46 in the last 24 hours, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). Monday’s corrected report showed 4,362 cases and Tuesday’s report shows 4,408 cases.

The majority of coronavirus cases are in Clark County. SNHD reports of Nevada’s 5,594 positive cases, 4,408 are in Clark.

The health district also reported 3 more COVID-19 related deaths in the county Tuesday morning, bringing the total to 226.

As cases continue to rise, so do the number of people who are recovering from COVID-19. According to SNHD’s Tuesday report, 3,056 people have recovered from the virus, that is 69.33% of all reported cases in Clark County.

There were 24 deaths reported statewide on Wednesday, April 22, making that the highest number in a single day.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

A look at the number of cases in cities in the Las Vegas valley:

LAS VEGAS — With a total of 3,143 cases reported by SNHD, Las Vegas saw 59 new cases reported Monday.

NORTH LAS VEGAS — 501 total cases, up 13.

HENDERSON — 394 total cases, up 6.

Also: Boulder City reports a total of 25 cases. Mesquite has 9 cases. Pahrump reports 33 total cases.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

LYON COUNTY — A man in his 80s tested positive, officials reported late Monday. The county now has 35 total cases. Five people are currently hospitalized, and 13 people have recovered.

Six counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.