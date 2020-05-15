Development of Skye Canyon soars with growing popularity, demand

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada is still one of the fastest growing regions in the country, with communities developing on the edges of the Valley. One area soaring in popularity is Skye Canyon in the far northwest off of US 95.

But as the area grows, so does the demand for new businesses, like retailers and restaurants.

Construction is bustling at Skye Canyon Marketplace. When completed, the complex will house multiple restaurants, a micro-hospital and other businesses for the growing community.

The marketplace is in Phase 2 of development, with five buildings slated to go up over the next 60 days.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt is putting on finishing touches, hoping to open next month.

“We’re excited to just be apart of the community from the ground up,” said Menchie’s owner Rhonda Langager.

Eighty percent of Skye Canyon Marketplace is pre-leased by a variety of businesses, including a dog groomer, pilates studio, dentist, salon and restaurants.

William Harris has lived in the northwest Valley for eight years and said having the Smith’s here, and an Albertsons down the street, is making it more convenient for his family.

“Seeing two grocery stores, a Burger King, a bank close by the house is great,” he shared.

In addition to retail, there are housing developments in various price ranges.

Amie Renegar has lived in the area for six years and said it’s grown drastically.

“When we moved up here, it was to kind of get away from the city,” Renegar explained, “and now, the city is kinda coming to us.”

Remington Nevada, the developer of Skye Canyon Marketplace, said there’s a growing demand in the area for more housing, retail and restaurants. They said this project will cater to everyone from Skye Canyon all the way up to Mt. Charleston.

Construction is expected to be finished by the end of 2020.

Skye Canyon future developments also include plans for additional schools, spanning from elementary to high schools.