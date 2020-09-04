Developers overcome COVID-19 challenges while bringing luxury complex to SW Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new residential resort community is gradually opening in the southwest part of town. Tuscan Highlands is located near I-15 and Saint Rose Parkway.

“Everything is driven by comfort, convenience and lifestyle,” explained Winnie Schulman, owner of Becca, business partner and developer of the community.

She says the concept extends beyond expected apartment complex amenities.

“Lifestyle is not just having your pool. It has something to eat, and if you just want to have community to be friends,” said Schulman.

The community incorporates an upscale gym, spa, salon, sport court, E-Sports lounge, wine garden and a full service bar, as well as Becca’s Restaurant and Lounge. Becca’s is a 9,500-square-foot Italian restaurant in the clubhouse, primarily for the residents.

“I’ve been asked ‘Why are you doing this? It doesn’t make any sense.’ It doesn’t, but for me it does,” said Schulman.

Tuscan Highlands was scheduled to open in March, but the pandemic delayed construction and caused the business partners to rewrite the operating plans to meet COVID-19 restrictions.

“We had to redo the whole thing,” Schulman revealed. “Redo not the building, but the whole thinking how we are going to lease this place.”

Joe Gwerder is vice president of operations and adds the circumstances also created setbacks, from loss of crews to materials not arriving on time.

“Employees that got sick, or they’re in quarantine or had been around people that had COVID, and so they stayed away,” he explained. “… Like countertops or backsplashes, or even cabinetry. We’re kind of tied up in warehouses until the warehouses could reopen or materials come in from China,” said Gwerder.

They’re overcoming complications to bring this development to the Valley.

Sixty-four units of the roughly 300 are already rented, and more than 30 people are expected to move in this month.

Rent prices range between $1,200 and $4,000 a month, along with a $125 lifestyle fee.