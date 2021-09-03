Developer eyes North Las Vegas site for major project

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Local real estate experts have said North Las Vegas will dominate new home sales over the next decade. One developer hopes a new commercial project at Lamb and Centennial Parkway will attract more businesses and more growth to the area.

Residents like Fred Wilkens say they would like to see more food and shopping options along with all of the new neighborhoods.

“I would like to see chain restaurants or a pub a little closer,” said Wilkens.

One developer’s answer is a project that will be called “The Loop.”

Taylor Lilley and his family are bringing 70,000 square feet of commercial space to the area. The first phase is set to break ground later this month. Lilley said the area needs more businesses for locals.

“It is going to be a local’s destination, with nightlife,” said Lilley. “We have a tavern in there, which we operate – Scoundrels Tavern and Eatery.”

Lilley said he wants to bring something that is already in other parts of the valley to North Las Vegas.

“I think it will create a sense of community,” said Lilley. “It will be a place where people can come and gather and forget about work and COVID and everything.”

Right now, residents have to drive a few blocks to get to a gas station. Wilkens and others said they can’t wait for the dirt to move on new projects.

“From Aliante all the way across, it is coming to Lamb at the 215,” said Wilkens.

Groundbreaking for The Loop is set for next month. The entire project is expected to take eight to 12 months.