Developer brings ‘Hipsturbia’ living to LV valley, millennial appeal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – More millennials are settling down in the suburbs, but they still want the amenities of big-city life.

Developers in southern Nevada are working to meet that need joining a new trend that’s sweeping the nation.

The trend is called a ‘Hipsturbia’ or a millennial-style suburb, which is a response to more young people moving away from the cities as their lifestyles change. A developer in Skye Canyon is hoping to capitalize on the craze.

“We’re getting so much demand,” Remington Nevada developer Tom Fehrman. “This is our first phase of Skye Canyon.”

Fehrman says the property development is bringing a boost to the far northwest valley.

Skye Canyon Marketplace broke ground earlier this year with a smith’s grocery store already in place. It’s meant to cater to the day-to-day needs of Skye Canyon residents, which now includes more millennials, as they move away from the city centers.

“They’re starting their families, they want bigger homes, they want more space, they want walkability,” Fehrman said.

Millennials are known as the generation of convenience and they’re looking for a lifestyle that ‘Matches with that Mantra.’ that’s the idea behind ‘Hipsturbias’.

“You want all the shopping, you don’t want to have to drive 10, 15 miles for those services, amenities and restaurants, Fehrman added. “You want to be able to have those services down the street.”

The soon-to-be storefronts will have everything from dentist offices to pizza shops.

“These are two multi-tenant buildings that a lot of users coming in,” Fehrman said.

Skye Canyon isn’t just getting a new trend, but the stable development is working on “The Village” in west Henderson, which will offer upscale shops, restaurants and office space.