DEVASTATING VIDEO: Giraffe runs away from fire that killed 10 animals at Safari Wildlife Park in Ohio

There may be some disturbing images in the video. Viewer discretion is advised.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (CBS) — The African Safari Wildlife Park team in Ottawa County, Ohio, is devastated after 10 animals were killed due to a barn fire that erupted Thursday evening.

“We are devastated by this loss. These are animals we cared for everyday and our team is just devastated. We appreciate the support of the community and the first responders to help us save what we can,” said Holly Hunt, a co-owner of the park.

Three giraffe, three bongo (forest antelope), three red river hog and one springbok did not make it out alive of the barn fire in which they were housed in. Crews were able to save one zebra that was in the overhang on the outside of the barn.

“We are grateful that our staff are safe, although we are grief-stricken over this loss,” said the park in a Facebook post.

Our African Safari Wildlife Park team is devastated by the loss of animals housed in a barn destroyed by fire that was… Posted by African Safari Wildlife Park on Thursday, November 28, 2019

The Port Clinton Fire Department and several other departments were called to the scene around 6:20 p.m. to help battle the flames according to Ottawa County Sheriff Stephen Levorchick.

When crews arrived, the barn was already engulfed in flames and was considered under control by 7:20 p.m.

As of 10 p.m. fire crews were still working to put the fire out.

In a press conference, Officer Caroline Demore with the Danbury Township Police said that the general manager of the park was on the property at the time of fire and believes that he lives on the property.