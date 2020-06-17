DETR’s website and call centers will be down temporarily Saturday for system upgrade and maintenance; PUA not Impacted

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) says the unemployment insurance website will be down on Saturday, June 20th, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for an upgrade and maintenance.

According to DETR, the time everything will be down is a period of lowest traffic. The state’s Enterprise IT Services Division will perform a statewide network upgrade. This outage will impact most state agency sites, so on Saturday, UInv, its call centers, and DETR’s agency and JobConnect sites will not be functional.

“We will work and collaborate with state technical staff during and post outage in order to address and resolve any issues should they arise,” said DETR director, Heather Korbulic. “We know how important our claim sites are for filers, and our staff is committed to working to ensure our systems are up and running post outage in order to assist hard-working Nevadans who are in need of our agency’s services and unemployment insurance benefits.”

Filers will not be able to file a claim or access the resource materials on the sites on Saturday or contact the UI call centers. DETR says filers are encouraged to visit the aforementioned site and contact the call centers on Sunday to file their claims.

The outage will not impact the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) system and call center, so those who need it will be able to file online at www.employnv.gov or call the PUA Call Center at (800) 603-9681 on Saturday between 8 a.m. and noon.

After the 20th, filers for state unemployment insurance benefits should use the online application available 24/7 at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html. People unable to file online may file via telephone by calling a UI Claims Call Center between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday and Saturday between 8 a.m. and noon.

Northern UI Call Center: (775) 684-0350

Southern UI Call Center: (702) 486-0350

Rural areas and Out-of-State: (888) 890-8211

Claimants are highly encouraged to use the internet to file their UI claims, as it is the fastest and most convenient way to file and reserves the phone lines for individuals who are not able or do not have the necessary resources to file online. Online filing during non-peak hours, such as early mornings, at night, or weekends are also highly recommended. To continue to receive benefits, claimants must file weekly.