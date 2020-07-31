DETR’s unemployment insurance website will be down for maintenance Saturday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced Friday that their unemployment insurance site would be temporarily down Saturday.

On Aug. 1, the site will be down from 8 p.m. until midnight. According to DETR, this is a period of the lowest traffic, to conduct system maintenance.

During this time, the site will not be functional, and filers will not be able to file claims or access the resource materials on the website.

Filers are encouraged to visit the site after midnight Saturday night. This maintenance will not impact the PUA website, and claimants attempting to file PUA claims online will not be affected.