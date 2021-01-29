DETR working on fix for PUA system error affecting existing claimants

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — If you’re an existing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimant, you may have received a new claim notification in error. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) is working on a fix with its vendor.

DETR is currently unsure how many claimants have been affected.

According to the department, the error asks existing claimants to file a new claim. This was in place of a weekly certification that was to occur on Jan. 24. Another noted error is the system saying there is a two-week waiting period to file a certification.

The department is identifying and will fix all affected claims.

If you received the notification, DETR says there is no action needed on your part to report or correct it. You should still file your weekly claim.