DETR working on changes for stimulus money; some claimants already receiving weekly benefits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Most unemployment claimants were expecting a long pause in payments due to the timing of the stimulus bill becoming a reality. This week, though, some claimants will get paid the extra weekly benefits.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) is working on all the changes for the stimulus money, but some folks started seeing the payments earlier than expected.

“We are all pleasantly surprised,” said Amber Hansen, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Help Facebook page administrator. “DETR knocked this one out of the park this time.”

Over 19,000 claimants are members of Hansen’s group.

“They got this implemented with no gap, as in benefits,” said Hansen. “We saw the UI side get benefits as of Tuesday.”

Stimulus bill changes are being made by DETR. People who had remaining eligible weeks left before the bill had payments continued this week, when many were expecting a long pause in payments.

People also started getting the extra $300 weekly payments. Hansen says she recently was told what changes were being made from someone on the DETR Strike Force.

“From what I am gathering from the experience, is they have obviously been working with the vendor,” Hansen said. “I guess DETR wanted to be one of the first states to get this done, from what I was told.”

Thursday, Elisa Cafferata, director of the department, said:

We have to wait until the Department of Labor issues the rules before we can implement many of the changes in the new law. We were able to put in the changes needed so that most claimants will start receiving the extra $300 a week right away. We know Nevadans need help. I’m so proud of the dedicated staff at DETR who worked over the holidays so Nevada could be one of the first states in the county to implement this added benefit.” Elisa Cafferata, DETR director

A complete finish could take a few more weeks.

As far as extended programs, if you were forced onto the State Extended Benefits (SEB), you will get the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits you had before automatically. DETR says claimants should continue to file their weekly claims.

“We want to continue to see them build momentum getting through those appeals,” said Hansen, “getting through that backlog of first-time filers.”

A quick note on appeals, Hansen says some PUA claimants are starting to get appeals notifications. She says the important thing to remember is the notification for the hearing will come through our portal, so keep an eye on that.