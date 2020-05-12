DETR will accept unemployment claims from gig workers sometime this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state of Nevada is expected to have more unemployment claims once independent contractors or gig workers are also allowed to file claims. The office has said it is planning to start accepting those claims sometime this week.

Gig workers, which is defined as are independent contractors, online platform workers, contract firm workers, on-call workers, and temporary workers, have been waiting to apply since the pandemic started. Soon there will be a specific portal for them to apply on the DETR website.

8 News NOW spoke to the owner of a production company that hopes everything will be an easy and smooth process.

“I do a lot of different things; I am a producer for events, a show caller, production manager,” said Megan Hart Belk, a gig worker trying to file for unemployment.”

Belk owns music by Belk, so shhe depends on events with crowds to earn a living. But things have been different since COVID-19.

“It completely shut it down as many other businesses,” said.

For the past two months, she has been living off of her savings. The CARES Act signed into place by Congress allows for gig workers to get benefits, but in Nevada they have not been able to apply just yet.

Belk says she wants to make sure she is ready when that happens.

“Will they be needing 2019 tax returns? Some people have not done them,” Belk said. “Do we need to get them? Will they accept 2018; what about lLC and people who don’t pay themselves in a traditional way.”

In an interview with DETR Directer Heather Korbulic, she said, gig workers will be able to apply for unemployment sometime this week. Hart Belk hopes the governor’s new directive for new hires means a lot more workers on staff to help with unemployment claims.

“They are going to need it,” Belk said. “There are thousands and thousands of gig workers in this town; just for that portal they are going to need it.”

As thousands still wait for benefits, others who received theirs say the filing process was pretty smooth once she was able to file.

“I got my unemployment in about three weeks,” said Erica Casale, filed for unemployment.

Casale says she hopes an increase in staff will help.

“I know a person that waited five or six weeks [that] just recently got it,” said Casale. “I know other people who still haven’t got unemployment; I feel so bad for them.”