DETR website will be down Saturday morning, doesn’t impact unemployment insurance site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s unemployment division reports two of its websites will be down early Saturday morning for maintenance, but the site for unemployment insurance will not be impacted according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

DETR announced detr.nv.gov and nevadajobconnect.com not be available on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 5 a.m. until 7 a.m., during the period of lowest traffic. This maintenance will not impact the state unemployment insurance website ui.nv.gov and claimants attempting to file online will not be affected.

During the time the agency sites are not be functional and filers will not be able to access the resource materials on the COVID webpage.

Filers are encouraged to visit the sites after 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.