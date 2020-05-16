DETR website will be down Saturday afternoon for system maintenance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevadans looking to file for unemployment will not be able to Saturday afternoon, as DETR’s website will be undergoing maintenance from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) says their unemployment insurance site will be down during its “period of lowest traffic” so the agency can improve its system performance.

The maintenance also includes expanding access for filers. The number of filers will likely increase since it was announced earlier this week that gig workers, self-employers and independent contractors can file for unemployment benefits under the new program, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

DETR says Nevadans will need to log off by 1 p.m.

Filers are encouraged to visit the site after 7 p.m., once the maintenance is done, on Saturday evening.