DETR: Website for regular unemployment claims will be offline at night for a week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Work to speed up payment of unemployment claims means the website to file claims will be temporarily offline during nighttime hours for the next week.

Starting tonight at 10 p.m., the Unemployment Insurance system (ui.nv.gov) will go offline until 4 a.m., according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

The site will go down each night through Friday, March 26.

DETR advises anyone who needs to file an unemployment claim to do it between the hours of 4 a.m. and 10 p.m.

DETR says nighttime outages work best because fewer people use the system during those hours.

The outage will not affect the PUA program (employnv.gov), DETR’s website (detr.nv.gov) or the JobConnect website (nevadajobconnect.com).