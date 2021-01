LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation issued a potent reminder Monday: Claimants should be on the lookout for unemployment-related scams.

Unemployment fraud and identity theft is a major issue in unemployment compensation systems. pic.twitter.com/OewtEEmeRA — DETR Nevada (@DetrNevada) January 11, 2021

DETR says fraud and identity theft are a significant issue in its compensation systems, so it’s working with Bank of America to resolve debit card freezes. Bank of America implemented new fraud protocols, so DETR is also encouraging claimants to respond and follow instructions in the notifications.