DETR warns claimants, employers of phishing email scam

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) is warning businesses about a phishing email scam targeting Nevada employers.

The scam is in the form of an email with a subject line that says “Important Notice (Urgent Response Required).” The agency says this is not from them, but is actually a phishing email.

“Phishing” is a type of online scam that targets people by sending them an email that appears to be from a well-known source – in this case, DETR.

These email attacks, DETR says, typically ask the reader to take a specific action which gives the attackers the opportunity to collect information which can be used to commit fraud.

Nevada has confirmed that the email message has been sent to several employers and is being sent from the following email address: DETR <notificationalert@ui.nv.gov>.

This address is NOT an official DETR email address.

DETR released an example of the phishing email:

Attention,



The Nevada Department of Employment and Rehabilitation (DETR) is sending you this notice as a security measure regarding the recent system upgrade, and we experienced a minor problem with mailing addresses. Individuals who applied and filled for benefits during the month had been approved but our mailing system had addresses mixed up hence having the benefits sent to different and wrong addresses.



Your address was one of the mailing addresses, so we urge you to NOT destroy any mail you receive from the Nevada Department of Employment and Rehabilitation (DETR). Send a reply to acknowledge and affirm you have received this important notice for further instructions.





Thank you,

Unemployment Insurance (UI)

DETR, State of Nevada, U.S.A

The agency stresses that it does not send these kinds of messages through email and does not ask employers to respond to an email to obtain further instructions.

DETR employers that are receiving an email of this kind, or similar, are advised to delete the message and not respond.

To view more information regarding phishing scams and steps you can take to protect yourself, visit the Federal Trade Commission. You can review DETR’s fraud flyer located on the Bulletin Board at www.detr.nv.gov to see information about what additional steps individuals and employers can take should they believe a fraudulent claim has been filed.