DETR updates unemployment insurance website with new look, improved navigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The unemployment insurance website for the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) has a new look and improved navigation, according to the agency.

DETR says it updated its site, ui.nv.gov, to improve its security, which resulted in some visual changes to Claimants (CSS) and Employers (ESS) login screens.

The updates were implemented on Friday, June 4.

The changes will not impact the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) site EmployNV.gov or individuals filing PUA claims online.

Individuals using the unemployment site will see two major changes, including:

The type on the sign-in page changed from red to black to make content easier for claimants and employers to read and note necessary information/instructions for filing.

Claimants and employers can now enter their username and password on one screen (first page), instead of having to utilize two screens to the enter required login information.

Individuals should go to the following websites to access the new login screens: