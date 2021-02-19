DETR: Unemployment programs under the Continued Assistance Act extended to March 13

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Friday, Feb. 19, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced that the the Continued Assistance Act (CAA) would be extending the federal unemployment programs from December 27, 2020 to week ending March 13, 2021.

“We know how important these extended benefits are to Nevadans and ensuring they receive them is our number one priority. We are working as fast as we can to implement all federal benefit programs but need time to realize this in both systems and ask for the public’s patience as we move forward in providing critical assistance to Nevadans,” said Elisa Cafferata, Director of the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation.

PUA under the CAA:

The CARES Act created the PUA program in 2020. Self-employed people and gig workers could collect up to a total of 39 weeks of benefits. And the original PUA program expired on December 26, 2020. So for PUA, CAA added 11 weeks to the number of weeks a claimant can receive benefits for a total maximum of 50 weeks in PUA.

Unlike the regular UI program, the PUA program has an expiration date. Under CAA, eligible claimants could collect benefits up to April 10, 2021 or for a maximum of 50 weeks, whichever comes first.

States with high unemployment rates can offer a one-time extension of 7 weeks, which some PUA claimants started receiving in 2020. The Department of Labor required Nevada to “turn off” this extension for PUA when the program expired on December 26, 2020. Unfortunately, this complication delayed full implementation of the 11-week extension for PUA.

So what’s the status? According to DETR, the agency is working with our vendor to ensure that eligible claimants can get their weekly benefits for the full 11 weeks of CAA PUA benefits, retroactive to December 27, 2020. DETR says it anticipates claimants will see these additional weeks in their portals before the end of the month.

PEUC for regular UI:

The CAA added 11 weeks of benefits for eligible UI recipients.

According to DETR:

“In regular UI, the PEUC 11-week extension coding and testing is in progress. We discovered that additional programming is needed to track when claimants are exhausting the first 13 weeks of PEUC from the CARES Act, before they switched over to the 11 weeks of PEUC from the Continued Assistance Act. This computer programming is being tested now. As soon as it passes testing, we can deploy it and payments will start going out. Claimants will get all of the weeks they are entitled to by continuing to file their weekly claims.”

FPUC for regular UI and for PUA:

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act reinstated the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program, providing an additional $300 weekly benefit to claims paid for the weeks from December 27, 2020 until week ending March 13, 2021. This benefit programming has been implemented in most programs and payments have been issued ,along with unemployment benefits to eligible claimants in both UI and PUA with no further action required from claimants, DETR said.

Claimants waiting for updated programming to receive the Continue Assistance Act extended benefits will receive any back weeks of FPUC they are eligible for as their benefit payments are caught up.

High Unemployment Extended Benefits:

States with high unemployment rates can offer a one-time extension of 7 weeks, which some PUA claimants started receiving in 2020. Claimants who started receiving Extended Benefits (EB) in 2020 can receive the balance of their 7 weeks in 2021, as long as the unemployment rate remains.

DETR originally announced that because of Nevada’s high average insured unemployment rate, the state would be able to offer an additional 7 weeks of Extended Benefits (EB) for claimants who had exhausted their claims. In regular UI, DETR was able to immediately offer this benefit to claimants who qualified.

Unfortunately, because the PUA program expired on December 26, 2020, the Department of Labor is requiring Nevada to wait 13 weeks before adding 7 weeks of Extended Benefits (EB) for PUA claimants who have exhausted their claims. This could create a two-week gap for many PUA recipients. To avoid that gap, DETR is finalizing emergency regulations that will allow the agency to apply the additional 7 weeks and issue payments without having to wait the federally-mandated 13 weeks.

However, the emergency regulations must be signed by agency administration and the Governor prior to being presented to Legislature which has 15 days to review them. DETR is on schedule to have these emergency regulations in place a week before the 11 weeks of CAA PUA benefits exhaust. PUA claimants will be able to receive the 7 weeks of EB without an interruption in benefits.

LWA:

When it comes to LWA, DETR said, “although we requested additional funds from FEMA, we did not get sufficient LWA funding to pay week 6. Any remaining funds will be used to pay weeks 1-5 for people who are waiting for adjudication or appeal and end up qualifying for the benefit in those weeks.”

There is no action required from claimants to receive this benefit.

When it comes to all unemployment extensions, it is important to note that the federal programs generally expire the week ending March 13, 2021, unless Congress extends them. And the extensions will require additional computer programming, so if they wait too late to extend the programs, we may experience another gap in providing the benefits, DETR said.

Claimants may not realize that their benefits, even with these extensions, may have temporarily expired due to the federal rules, DETR said. The agency gave the following examples:

A PUA claimant who started filing 2/2/20, would have received the 2020 PUA max of 39 weeks on Oct. 31, 2020 – exhausting their PUA claim.

They would have then been eligible for extended benefits, and those 7 weeks would have ended Dec. 19, 2020 – exhausting their PUA + EB claim.

Under CAA, the 11 additional weeks will exhaust week ending March 13, 2021.

DETR says it encourages claimants to visit http://ui.nv.gov/css.html and detr.nv.gov/coronavirus to view important announcements and access essential resources. Additional updates will be provided as information becomes available.