DETR: PUA payments to process Friday, arrive next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you filed your unemployment claim this week but are wondering where the money is, 8 News Now has an update. We reached out to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), and they say payments should arrive next week.

A DETR representative initially said the delay was due to the federal holiday being on July 5.

The federal banking holiday on Monday did push payments out by a day. Normally it takes up to 72 hours for claimants to receive benefits, though some get them faster. If they file on Sunday, +24 is Monday, +48 is Tuesday, +72 is Wednesday. With Monday the holiday +72 is today, Thursday. If they don’t receive their payments by this afternoon they can call the claims center.” DETR representative

Now, the department says pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) payments were simply not processed this week:

Thanks to diligent claimant outreach, on Thursday DETR was made aware that PUA benefit payments were not processed Monday, July 5. Unfortunately, initially it appeared the payment delays were a result of the federal banking holiday. At this time payment for PUA claimants who filed their weekly certifications on Sunday, July 4, will be processed on Friday, July 9, and benefit recipients can expect their deposit to be made into their account within three business days. DETR is working with our third party vendor to ensure this will not happen again. We understand the stress and pressure the delay in benefits causes claimants and commit to improving benefit delivery going forward. Regular UI claimants are not affected by this delay.” DETR

They are now working to correct the problem. If you filed Sunday, your claim will be processed Friday, and payments should be made next week.

Sal Capano shares people have been looking for an answer for days.

“I am really frustrated, and also, we know it was a federal holiday, and here we are on Thursday,” Capano said. “Communication would help us out a lot; at least people would know where we stand, how many people are impacted and what is going on. It is Thursday. It has been three days now.”

The department says they are working with their third-party vendor to avoid a missed payment like this again.