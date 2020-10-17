DETR: Unemployment insurance site temporarily offline Saturday; no impact to PUA Site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) says its unemployment insurance system (ui.nv.gov) site will be offline Saturday, Oct. 17, from 1 p.m. until midnight.

This time will be used to conduct regular system updates, DETR announced in a press release.

During this window of lower traffic, Nevadans will not be able to file claims or access the resource materials.

DETR encourages filers to visit the site after midnight Saturday night.

This routine maintenance will not impact the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) site (EmployNV.gov), and individuals filing PUA claims online will not be affected.