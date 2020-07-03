DETR: Unemployment and PUA claims rise, continued claims decline for sixth straight week

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Final tallies from DETR show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 11,110 last week. That was up 763 claims, or 7.4 percent, compared to the previous week’s total of 10,347.

This is the first week-to-week increase in initial claims since April. So far, there have been 550,002 initial claims filed in 2020, with 528,350 being filed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, fell to 286,943. That’s a decline of 7,706 claims from the previous week, or 2.6 percent. This is the sixth straight week in which the number has declined.

Nevada’s insured unemployment rate fell .5 percentage points to 20.8 percent. It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

PUA claims were up in the past week. According to DETR, 69,144 initial claims were filed last week, an increase of 39,704 from the previous week. There are still 165,233 continued PUA claims in the system.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 8,561 claims filed in the week, an increase of 744 from a week ago.

Nationally, the unemployment rate sits at 13.2 percent, according to the most recent data from the week ending June 20.