DETR: UI website temporarily offline Dec. 26 for system updates, set to bring visual changes to claimant, employer login screens

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Claimants and employers may notice visual changes to their Unemployment Insurance (UI) login screens thanks to rescheduled regular system updates. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) says the UI website will be temporarily offline on Saturday, Dec. 26, from 6 a.m. to midnight for these updates.

Claimants will not be able to file claims or access resource materials during this timeframe. Pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) claimants will not be affected and may continue to file as normal.

DETR notes the changes for the claimants (CSS) and employers (ESS) login pages will appear as the following if the updates are successful:

Type will be black instead of red to make reading and noting of important information easier

Claimants and employers will be able to enter their usernames and passwords on one page instead of having to use two screens

You can access the claimants login page here and the employers page here.

“We are constantly looking at ways to improve the claim filing process while continuing to meet the ongoing demand of submitted claims,” said Lynda Parven, DETR employment security division administrator, in a news release. “We know hard-working Nevadans rely on these critical unemployment insurance benefits and this is why we continue to monitor, update and improve our UI system.”

This system update was earlier scheduled for Dec. 12.