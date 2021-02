LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) says the unemployment insurance (UI) website will be temporarily offline Saturday for regular system updates.

There will be no impact to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), DETR or JobConnect websites.

The outage is slated for 1 to 7 p.m.

DETR says this timeframe is optimal for updates, as it is a low-traffic period. Filers will not able to file claims or access resource materials during this time.