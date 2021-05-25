DETR: UI site down tonight to address issues in system

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) says the unemployment insurance (UI) website will experience a temporary outage tonight. They estimate it will be down from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. for a technical system update.

The pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA), DETR and JobConnect sites will not be affected.

During the outage, claimants will not be able to file claims or access resource materials.

Current issues with the UI site are causing an error message for some claimants trying to file weekly claims. The department says after the issues are fixed, eligible claimants will have the ability to file for the week they missed.

Claimants are urged to check the website after 11 p.m. or early Wednesday morning.