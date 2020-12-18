DETR: UI initial claims see little change, PUA claims still high

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the week ending Dec. 12, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) reports that initial claims for Unemployment Insurance (UI) totaled 9,027. This is up 244 claims, or 2.8 percent, compared to the previous week’s total of 8,783.

This report comes as Nevada started borrowing funds from the federal government to ensure claimants receive their benefits uninterrupted.

DETR INITIAL CLAIMS UPDATE

Through the week ending Dec. 12, there have been a total of 792,411 initial claims filed in 2020. Of these, 770,759 have been filed since the week ending March 14.

According to DETR, continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for UI benefits, totaled 84,416. This is a decrease of 1,264 claims, or 1.5 percent, from the previous week’s total of 85,680.

PEUC PROGRAM UPDATE

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which currently provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 98,209 claims filed in the week. This marked an increase of 31 claims from last week’s total of 98,178.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit (SEB) program currently provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular and PEUC program benefits.

Related Content DETR: Nevada borrowing from federal government to pay regular UI benefits

Nevada saw 18,705 claims filed in the week, an increase of 1,931 claims from a week ago.

Initial claims for regular program see little change;

PUA initial claims remain elevatedhttps://t.co/R7U7lb3kJlhttps://t.co/ilBJEaoT3A pic.twitter.com/mmrWXtWkSy — DETR Nevada (@DetrNevada) December 18, 2020

The insured unemployment rate for the regular UI program was virtually unchanged at 6.1 percent.

According to DETR, including claimants in the benefit extension programs, the rate, more appropriately called the extended insured unemployment rate, was considerably higher at 14.4 percent.

DETR says it should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

PUA PROGRAM UPDATE

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program saw 46,755 initial claims filed in the week ending December 12. This is a decrease of 14,535 claims, or 23.7 percent, from last week’s total of 61,290.

DETR says through the week ending Dec. 12, there have been a total of 766,005 PUA initial claims filed.

There were 79,424 PUA continued claims filed in the current reported timeframe, a decrease of 4,353 claims, or 5.2 percent. The previous week’s revised total was 83,777.

This is the fewest continued claims filed in any week for the PUA program, according to DETR.

Applications in the PUA program continue to be highly variable.

DETR says future research may help them to understand this volatility. Their current focus, however, remains resolving claims for eligible Nevadans.