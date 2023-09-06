LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation will provide thousands of Nevadans with training at no cost by partnering with the online learning platform Coursera.

According to a release, the focus of the LearnNV program is to equip young adults ages 18 to 24 with the skills needed for in-demand jobs. Training programs will be specifically aligned to employer demands.

“People can register for free courses in the comfort of their own homes,” said DETR Director Christopher Sewell. “New demands of emerging industries require people to be constantly learning, this program will allow people to earn credit and certifications that will allow them to succeed.”

The release said LearnNV provides 6,000 courses and credentials from top universities and industry experts to help people develop career skills such as communication and data literacy.

“Technology is reshaping the labor market, diversifying the local economy, introducing new skills

requirements, and creating career opportunities for Nevadans right at home,” said Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO. “We’re excited to partner with DETR to help tens of thousands of Nevadans, particularly young adults, develop industry skills and earn micro-credentials that can help them break into high-paying digital jobs and address talent shortages across the state.”

Those interested in the program can contact their nearest EmployNV Career Hub, EmployNV Youth Hub, EmployNV Business Hub, or visit the registration page to learn more.

The first phase of the program is being rolled out in Clark County, with plans to expand access to the entire state by the end of 2023.