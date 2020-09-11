DETR to consolidate call center for PUA, regular unemployment claims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The customer service call center for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims will transition back to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), according to a Friday news release.

The transition will occur over the next 30 days, DETR and call center operator Alorica announced.

Nevadans can start or continue online PUA claims filing as before, and all claims data will be retained with DETR. Individuals with ongoing claims in the system are not required to take any additional action and are reminded to continue filing weekly claims.

People filing PUA claims by phone should continue to use the same phone number to file claims: 800-603-9681.

The consolidation was expected eventually after DETR brought on Alorica to assist in April.

DETR brought on Alorica to operate an unemployment insurance call center to assist Nevada claimants with questions specifically related to PUA as unemployment claims peaked.

The partnership was launched with the understanding that DETR would work to consolidate services by December 2020 — when the PUA program expires.

DETR is in the process of bringing on staff to support the Department’s call centers and is working with retired employees and staff from other agencies to supplement DETR’s workforce.