DETR: System errors prevent some from filing unemployment claims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — System errors have prevented some people from being able to file their unemployment claims in recent days.

According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation there is no timeline when the system will be fixed. This following statement was released Monday:

“DETR has identified errors in the UI system which have resulted in some claimants not being able to file claims. In one instance claimants cannot see the link to file a claim and others see the link but when clicked, the user receives an error. Currently, staff is working to correct the issues with no defined timeframe when these issues will be resolved. Claimants are encouraged to clear their cookies and revisit the site. DETR will share further updates if additional issues arise.” Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation

The system errors do not impact people filing for PUA benefits.