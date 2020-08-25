DETR: State to apply for new federal assistance program, would offer $300 per week to unemployed Nevadans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak gave the authorization to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) to start the application process for the Lost Wages Assistance program (LWA) created by President Trump.

This program is supposed to help Nevadans facing unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pres. Trump signed an executive order to create the LWA program earlier this month. It replaces the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) $600 weekly benefit that expired in July.

If Nevada is approved for the new program, the state could offer an additional unemployment compensation benefit of $300 per week to those eligible. However, DETR stated in a news release Tuesday that it anticipates not being able to contribute the additional $100 per week, due to budget concerns.

Due to the requirements, DETR says eligible claimants likely will not see payments until four to six weeks after Nevada’s application is approved. However, eligible claimants could see payments retroactive to August 1, 2020.

Gov. Sisolak issued the following statement after granting DETR to apply for the program:

“I want to do everything I can to ensure Nevadans get much needed help with unemployment benefits during this historically difficult time, which is why I authorized DETR to apply for the Lost Wages Assistance program – the only option for additional federal assistance that is currently available. However, just because it’s the only option does not mean it’s the best option. I remain disappointed that the President and the Senate Majority did not come to the table to negotiate an extension of the fully federally funded unemployment program at a time when State and local governments are facing severe budget shortfalls and many workers are jobless through no fault of their own. So while I am grateful that the LWA program will provide assistance to some Nevadans, this new, short term benefit is simply not enough to sufficiently help all those who need it. Upon approval of the application, I know DETR will do everything it can to efficiently implement this program and provide eligible Nevadans with these benefits. In the meantime, I will continue working with our federal delegation to advocate for more robust and fully federally funded unemployment support, in addition to the passage of a full aid package that helps states fight this virus and address the unprecedented fiscal and economic crises we are facing.” Gov. Sisolak

“DETR is moving forward with the LWA application process and welcomes any additional federal funding to assist Nevadans facing unemployment as a result of COVID-19. However, there are concerns that under the existing DOL guidance, not everyone who has already filed for unemployment will be eligible for this LWA benefit. We will do everything in our power to effectively implement this new program upon approval of our application, and we remain hopeful that Congress and the White House will reach a consensus on a longer-term solution that will assist more Nevadans during this difficult time,” said DETR Acting Director Elisa Cafferata.

Funding for this program comes from FEMA disaster relief funds. States that are approved for the program should receive about three weeks’ worth of benefits right away, with additional approval on a weekly basis.

States that accept the grants are obligated to pay 25% of the administrative costs on their own through state taxes or other revenues, DETR says.

If Nevada’s application is approved, Nevadans who are unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19 and are currently receiving at least $100 per week in unemployment benefits from one of the following programs will be eligible to receive $300 a week in LWA funds:

State Unemployment Compensation

Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE)

Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Service members (UCX)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

Extended Benefits (EB)

Trade Readjustment Allowance (TRA)