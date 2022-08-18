LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada added 7,700 jobs during July, continuing the state’s economic recovery from the pandemic, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Thursday.

The state agency said the monthly economic report showed “employment has fully recovered from all the jobs lost during the pandemic.” Since February 2020, 12,000 jobs have been added and employment is up 78,400 since July 2021, an annual increase of 5.7%.

Total state employment is 1,461,800, with the unemployment rate for July at 4.4%, down .03 points from June and 2.2 percentage points from July 2021.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said the report is good news for Nevadans seeking work and employers looking to fill positions.

“Today’s report shows confidence in Nevada’s economy, and we are

focused on continuing to make Nevada stronger and more resilient,” Sisolak said.

In Las Vegas, 5,400 jobs were added since June, and 54,800 jobs have been added since July 2021, according to the Metropolitan Statistical Area Employment figures.

Reno added 1,000 jobs since June and added 10,000 jobs since July 2021, according to the same report.

“Nevada’s labor market shows ongoing recovery this month, with both a significant increase in jobs over the month as well as an upward revision to last month’s data combining to push us more than 12,000 jobs beyond

our February 2020 peak,” said David Schmidt, the state’s chief economist.

Additional labor market data is at nevadaworkforce.com.