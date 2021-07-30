DETR: Southern claims center phone offline, but northern office can help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After reports that people were unable to get through to the Nevada employment department today, the agency reports that the UI claims phone number is temporarily offline.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) advises people who need assistance to call the northern UI claims call center at (775) 684-0350 until the problem is resolved. DETR’s rural claim center is also available at (888) 890-8211.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

DETR is working with its vendor partner to resolve the issue as soon as possible.