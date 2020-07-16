DETR: Some UI, PUA claimants could be impacted by quarter change

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Some Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants could see changes to their claims due to a quarter change.

According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), federal and state law requires the agency to redetermine eligibility on a quarterly basis. This also applies to Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and State Extended benefits (SEB).

The new quarter went into effect on July 5.

DETR advises of the following changes :

Claimants filing at UI.nv.gov: You may see a new link called “File a New Unemployment Insurance Claim.” You must click on it to check for new UI eligibility. You may be required to change to a regular UI claim. DETR notes regardless of whether you see this link, you could remain eligible for PEUC or SEB.

You may see a new link called “File a New Unemployment Insurance Claim.” You must click on it to check for new UI eligibility. You may be required to change to a regular UI claim. DETR notes regardless of whether you see this link, you could remain eligible for PEUC or SEB. Claimants eligible for new UI claim : You may see your weekly benefit amount (WBA) change based on new base period under new claim. The base period is the first four of the last five completed calendar quarters preceding our initial benefit claim.

: You may see your weekly benefit amount (WBA) change based on new base period under new claim. The base period is the first four of the last five completed calendar quarters preceding our initial benefit claim. PUA claimants: Those impacted by change will receive a message after filing their weekly claims. The message will read: “Important Action to Take.” It will advise claimants to file a regular UI claim. DETR says it’s important to note PUA claims showing this message will not release payment.

DETR reminds claimants to file weekly, as the agency cannot pay benefits for weeks without proper certification.

To file a regular claim, click here. To file a PUA claim, click here.

For more information regarding the Quarter Change, announcements and essential resources, click here.