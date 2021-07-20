DETR: Some programs end Sept. 4; extended benefits ending Aug. 7

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevadans who have been receiving unemployment benefits should be aware of a couple of important dates coming up as programs are set to expire.

Sept. 4 will mark the end of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits for self-employed and gig workers. The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program is also ending on that date. People will stop receiving the extra $300 of benefits per week even if they have remaining balances on their accounts.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) notes that the benefits are expiring as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.

DETR also advises about 300 Nevadans who are currently receiving State Extended Benefits (SEB) that those benefits will end on Aug. 7.

“Triggering on State Extended Benefits last year meant that the maximum number of benefit weeks claimants could qualify for went from 13 to 20,” DETR Director Elisa Cafferata said.

DETR reports that nationwide unemployment data released on July 16 ended that trigger, and put the expiration of those benefits on Aug. 7.

Since May 2020, approximately 100,000 Nevadans have received some weeks of continued Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits because they were allowed under the SEB program, DETR said.

“DETR and Gov. Sisolak did all we could to ensure filers received maximum unemployment benefits during the pandemic. With the positive economic gains Nevada is making, it’s natural for these extended benefits to wind down,” Cafferata said.

PUA claimants are not affected by the SEB changes, DETR said. Unemployment Insurance claimants on other federal programs are also not affected.