DETR: Slight increase in initial regular and PUA unemployment claims; continued claims decline for 5th straight week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,332 for the week ending Sept. 12, so it was up 381 claims or 4.8% when you compare it to last week’s total of 7,951 claims.

Through the week ending Sept. 12, DETR says there have been 686,683 total initial claims filed in 2020, 665,031 of which have been filed since the week ending March 14, which is around the time the state started shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, fell for the fifth consecutive week to 206,166, a decline of 10,021 claims, or 4.6%, from the previous week’s total of 216,187. This is the fewest continued claims since the report week ending April 11 when there were 189,007 claims filed.

Nevada’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system, also known as covered employment, fell by 0.7 percentage points to 14.9%. It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, which provides up to 46 weeks of benefits for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers, and gig workers, saw 10,318 initial claims filed in the week Sept. 12, an increase of 486, or 4.9%, from last week’s total of 9,832. Through the week ending Sept. 12, 451,497 PUA initial claims have been filed.

PUA continued claims totaled 94,736 in the week ending Sept. 12, a decline of 11,004, or 10.4%, from the previous week’s revised total of 105,740. Weekly PUA continued claims are now reported by the benefit week claimed. This follows the reporting procedure for regular continued claims and allows DETR to understand the number of unemployed workers filing weekly for PUA benefits.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 28,121 claims filed in the week, an increase of 2,223 claims from a week ago. In the next several weeks, PEUC claims are expected to increase sizably as large groups of regular program filers exhaust their regular unemployment benefits.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit (SEB) program, which provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment bene