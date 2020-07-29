DETR sites temporarily down for maintenance early Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced Wednesday that their agency websites will be down on Thursday, July 30 for system maintenance.

The shutdown will last from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m., a period of lowest traffic, DETR says.

The sites affected:

detr.nv.gov

nevadajobconnect.com

According to DETR, this maintenance will not impact the state unemployment insurance website (ui.nv.gov) and claimants attempting to file online will not be affected.

During the two-hour period Thursday morning, the agency sites will not be functional and filers will not be able to access the resource materials on the COVID webpage.

Filers are encouraged to visit the agency’s sites after 7 a.m. on Thursday morning.