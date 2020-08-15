DETR site down Saturday afternoon for system maintenance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) says its unemployment insurance site (ui.nv.gov) will be down on Saturday, August 15 from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The agency stated in a news released Saturday morning that it will use this time of “lower traffic” to conduct regular system maintenance.

For the six-hour time period, the site will not be functional, and filers will not be able to file claims or access the resource materials on the website, DETR says.

Filers can visit the site after 7 p.m. Saturday night. The maintenance will not impact the PUA site (employnv.gov) and individuals filing PUA claims online will not be affected, according to the agency.