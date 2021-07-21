DETR says some Way2Go card ATM fees will be refunded — but not all

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some ATM fees charged to Way2Go unemployment benefit cards will be refunded, according to a Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) news release.

Some fees for in-network ATMs were charged in error. The refunds will cover fees retroactive to July 1, according to a DETR statement.

However, surcharge fees charged by individual ATM owners are valid and not subject to refund.

The company that operates the Way2Go debit cards, Conduent, is working to sort out the mess.

“As a result of this issue, Conduent will suspend the collection of the out-of-network ATM fees for all Nevada cardholders by July 23rd until the problem has been resolved, and refund out-of-network fees retroactively to July 1, 2021,” DETR said on Wednesday.

Out-of-network fees will resume after the problem is resolved, and fees charged by the individual ATM owners are not refundable now and in the future, DETR said.

The refunds should be applied to debit cards by July 31. If you are expecting a refund and don’t get one, call Way2Go customer support after Aug. 1 at (844) 542-1115.

For more information on the Way2Go debit card visit https://detr.nv.gov/page/Unemployment_Debit_Card