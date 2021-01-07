DETR says some unemployment benefits could start again this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Initial steps are in place to restore some unemployment benefits, and payments could start again for some programs as early as this week, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

“All unemployment insurance (UI) claimants and all Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants who still have weeks of eligibility in their accounts will see their regular weekly benefit and supplemental $300 in their accounts as early as this week,” according to a DETR statement on Thursday.

“We have to wait until the Department of Labor issues the rules before we can implement many of the changes in the new law. We were able to put in the changes needed so that most claimants will start receiving the extra $300 a week right away. We know Nevadans need help,” said DETR Director Elisa Cafferata.

She noted Nevada could be one of the first states to get benefits going again, and thanked her staff for working through the holidays to make it happen.

Details from DETR’s Thursday news release:

Some programming to implement HB 133, the Continued Assistance Act, has been completed on the UI program. For existing UI claimants:

• Any claimant who was on Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) will continue to be on PEUC and their eligible weeks were automatically extended in accordance with the new federal law.

• Any claimant who had a balance on their PEUC extension as of 12/26/20 but had already filed a State Extended Benefits (SEB) claim early, will be automatically placed back on PEUC in order to capture the additional weeks.

• Any claimant who had exhausted PEUC prior to 12/26/20 and went on SEB will stay on SEB. At the end of SEB, the claimant will be placed back on PEUC up to the expiration of the program.

As soon as all additional guidance is provided by the Department of Labor, programming will be updated for all the programs. Depending on the complexity of the guidance, it is anticipated that these changes should be implemented within four weeks.

Among the changes will be:

For existing PUA claimants:

• All claim benefit balances will be updated.

• For those without additional weeks right now (whose claim is exhausted), claims will be reopened with additional weeks and the supplemental $300 added. There is no need to take action now. Do not open a new claim.

• For anyone with a quarter change as of 1/1/21, the quarter change will not stop payment.

• If someone was previously disqualified from PUA, the claimant is still disqualified for the new benefit period. If the claim has an appeal pending, and is determined to be eligible, the claimant will receive all benefits for all eligible weeks.

For new PUA claimants:

• New claims will be accepted. Per federal law, no new claims will be permitted to receive payments prior to December 6, 2020.

• Due to additional requirements for new PUA filers, DETR must update the PUA application programming before new PUA claims can be filed.

Important things to note:

• Existing UI and PUA claimants should continue to file their weekly claims.

• Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), the extra $300 benefit, ends on the week ending 3/13/21. Anyone eligible for the supplemental benefit who does not receive it immediately because of the delay in restarting the programs will receive it when their claim is processed.

• Any unprocessed claims in the backlog will receive retroactive benefits if found eligible.

• If a claimant has unexpired benefits after 3/13/21 for PUA or PEUC, the claimant may continue receiving benefits through 4/10/21 with the exception of FPUC which stops on 3/13/21.

• Eligible claimants who file their weekly claims will receive the additional weeks and the weekly FPUC $300 automatically and should avoid calling the call center if at all possible to inquire about these benefits.