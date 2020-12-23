DETR says it will update claimants on next steps in stimulus benefit increase

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Congress passed the long-awaited COVID relief deal, but while it was passed by an overwhelming majority, there were a handful of lawmakers who said no. Some say while they were not against the package as a whole, they were disappointed that it didn’t focus on getting Americans back to work.

Those who did vote for it say it’s not perfect, but Democrats plan to work on another COVID relief bill when the new congress convenes after the first of the year.

The bill provides thousands more dollars for unemployment claimants nationwide.

We know some people are concerned about whether or not the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) will be able to transition to the new bonuses that are included in the stimulus.

A few weeks ago, DETR did address this. They were hoping an extension of the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) benefits would happen, and that is included. They also said they hoped the program remains fairly similar, so that program can just extend seamlessly with no extensive computer programming required.

DETR says as soon as Congress acts, they will update claimants on what happens next.

8 News Now reached out to find out if any changes will be made, and we are waiting for a response.

The new bonuses will be $300/week. A claimant tells us she hopes it goes as well as when they were getting the $600/week.

“It will be a help; the $600 was a massive help,” said Teresa Crookham. “If it rolls out like the $600 one there was, no, everything for me was smooth. I did not have a single problem with that.”

Yesterday, we shared a few concerns people had. Some are wondering if there will be a delay, because right now, many are still waiting on lost wages assistance. We learned week five of that could take another week to be paid out.

As far as the stimulus bill is concerned, President Donald Trump has yet to sign it. He asked lawmakers Tuesday to increase the direct payments to Americans to $2,000.